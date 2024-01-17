Prajakta Koli and Saie Tamhankar offer Valuable insights on How to Look Stunning in a Lehenga at Weddings this Season

The charm of traditional outfits can never be taken for granted. With simple patterns and attractive embellishments, traditional outfits make weddings more special. And if you wonder if we are talking about lehengas, then you are right. So, let’s take cues from Prajakta Koli and Saie Tamhankar’s lehenga to be the bombshell this wedding season in trendy patterns.

Prajakta Koli’s Blue Lehenga

Among every other color, blue is the trend now. You can opt for this blue lehenga like Prajakta Koli. The actress wore a light blue shade. This mirror work lehenga looks attractive and stylish. The outfit includes a low neckline blouse with full sleeves paired with a matching long plain lehenga skirt with small embellishments and net dupatta complimenting her appearance.

Saie Tamhankar’s Lavender Lehenga

Make heads turn with the dreamy allure like Saie Tamhankar in the beautiful lavender color. The actress wore a beautiful lavender lehenga, including a halter neck bralette blouse, raising the sensuousness. Paired with a plain lehenga skirt, she creates a dreamy world. Lastly, the plain dupatta draped around her elbows gives her a royal and trendy spin.

Comparing these two lehenga, it is difficult to choose anyone. However, you can choose one depending on your favorite color and style.

So whose lehenga did you like more, Prajakta Koli or Saie Tamhankar? Drop your views in the comments box below.