Pranali Rathod Blushes In Floral Dress, Wow With Her Expressions

The beautiful Pranali Rathod is a diva in the Hindi Television industry. In the latest Instagram story, the diva is blushing in floral anarkali and entertaining her fans with her moves

Author: Aarti Tiwari
06 Jun,2023 20:30:58
Pranali Rathod Blushes In Floral Dress, Wow With Her Expressions

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pranali Rathod is one of the talented stars. She has carved her niche in the industry with her impactful role. Like many stars, she is a social media bug who loves to share small details about her life with her loving fans. And yet again, in her latest story, the actress is winning hearts with her gorgeousness. Check out.

In a recent Instagram story, the actress dropped a video of herself in a mesmerizing avatar. In the clip, Pranali Rathod wore a beautiful reddish peach floral printed anarkali with a matching dupatta. She accessorized her look with simple gold plain chain and oxidized jhumkas. Her beautiful eye makeup, blushed cheeks, and peach lips rounded her appearance. In addition, her open hairstyle elevated her look.

Pranali Rathod, in the green background, bloomed like a flower. She blushed throughout the video, and her expressions undoubtedly made one fall for her. She looked cool and happy. It’s the perfect mood everyone wants. Isn’t it?

Work Front

The actress started her career as a model in the industry and also modeled for big brands. Later she appeared as Saanvi in Barister Babu. And currently, she is ruling the Hindi Television industry, portraying the character of Akshara in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is a true diva in the town.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

