Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Shivansh And Prarthana Get Romantic – Is This End Of Raunak’s Desire?

Kumkum Bhagya, a Zee TV show, has been entertaining viewers for the last eleven years, with its share of major ups and downs. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the production house Balaji Telefilms. Prarthana doubts Bua Maa’s intentions for Shivansh. As Shivansh comes, Bua Maa pretends to be hurt. Shivansh makes Prarthana apologize to her.

In the upcoming episode, Bua Maa leaves, showing Prarthana her real place. However, Prarthana understands that Bua Maa is purposely instigating Shivansh against Smita. Upon this, she plans to unite the mother and son.

The next day, Shivansh gets ready for work. Prarthana happily chooses a suit for him to wear and says that the suit will look. Shivansh claims that he looks good, which is why anything will suit him. Prarthana highlights that she told them that the suit would look good so that Shivansh wouldn’t misunderstand that she was saying this to him.

As Prarthana keeps laughing at Shivansh, he playfully pushes her towards the wall. He gets close to her, creating a romantic moment. In that intense moment, Shivansh and Prarthana come close, but soon Gayatri intervenes, making Shivansh and Prarthana feel awkward, and they head for their work.

Is Shivansh and Prarthana’s growing closeness hint at the end of Raunak’s desire?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.?