Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Prarthana In Danger, Shivansh Becomes Her Saviour

The Zee TV show has been entertaining viewers for the last eleven years with interesting storylines and major dramas. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Prarthana (and Smita get trapped in the fire as Raunak (Akshay Bindra) plans to frame Shivansh (Namik Paul) in a fake murder case.

In the upcoming episode, as Shivansh calls Prarthana, he gets to know that she is inside the Zaveri house with Smita. But Shivansh doesn’t believe her and asks her to give the phone to Smita, but she fails to do so. However, as Shivansh discovers that Prarthana has been trapped in the fire, he arrives at the Zaveri house to rescue her.

On the other hand, Smita, who is angry, goes inside the house to find a way out. Prarthana becomes worried and tries to find Smita to rescue her, but due to the fire spreading rapidly, she finds it difficult to reach Smita. On the other hand, Payal asks her goons to let Prarthana die in the fire, as this also clears her chapter forever.

Will Shivansh be able to save Prarthana?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.