Pranali Rathod Enjoys Fun BTS Moments On Set, Watch

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pranali Rathod is a regular treat for the fans. She has become a household name with her performance in the show as Akshara. Other than that, the actress often treats her fans with her funny videos, photos, and updates. Let’s check the article below

Pranali Rathod’s co-star Niyati Joshi took to her Instagram story and shared a BTS fun video with her girls from the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai set. The actress initially features herself in the video and then takes the camera from left to right. All three girls were decked in ethnic avatars. While similar in their fashion, the color of their outfit was all golden except for different colors of chunni, accessories, and makeup.

Pranali Rathod’s Look

Pranali Rathod looks beautiful in a gold blouse and green chunni. She styled her look with beautiful winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, matte lips, and ethnic diamond and pearl-embedded accessories. She made a pout and won millions of hearts with her cuteness. Ultimately, Niyati Joshi, Karishma Sawant, and Pranali Rathod posed together.

In addition, Pranali Rathod often shares such videos and treats her fans with her rare glimpse. Her last post on her Instagram performing shiva tandava gathered praise from the viewers massively. Doesn’t she look the cutest?

