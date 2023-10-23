Television | Celebrities

Pranali Rathod Looks Charismatic In Lehenga; See Pics

The heartthrob Pranali Rathod never fails to rule with her gorgeousness. And yet again, her yellow lehenga is mesmerizing fans. Let's check it out in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
23 Oct,2023 03:00:08
Pranali Rathod Looks Charismatic In Lehenga; See Pics

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai diva Pranali Rathod has become a household name in the Indian Television industry. Her acting skills have encouraged her to do her best and impress her fans. Besides her on-screen appearances, the diva is an inspiration for her simple yet captivating style. Yet again, she is mesmerizing us with her looks in a yellow and purple lehenga. Check out below

Pranali’s co-actors, Niyati Joshi and the diva herself, shared some BTS pictures from the show set in her charismatic look in lehenga. Her beautiful smile and fun time are just wow.

Pranali Rathod in the picture wore a yellow printed Rajasthani blouse paired with a purple printed skirt and yellow dupatta. She styled her look with a mid-part low bun, smokey eye makeup, pink lips, gold accessories, and her gorgeous smile.

The actress used her phone in her free time and looked stunning in this avatar. Her gorgeousness has always captivated her fans. In the pictures her on-screen sister Karishma Sawant shared, the duo goofed and clicked pics together. They had fun and lived their moment to the best.

Pranali Rathod Looks Charismatic In Lehenga; See Pics 815704

Pranali Rathod Looks Charismatic In Lehenga; See Pics 815705

Pranali Rathod Looks Charismatic In Lehenga; See Pics 815706

Pranali Rathod is a social media bug and treats her fans with her captivating looks. She never misses a chance to grab viewers’ attention with her antics.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

