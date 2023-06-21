Pranali Rathod Sizzles In Tangerine Mini Dress, Karishma Sawant Feels The Heat

Pranali Rathod has become a household name with her versatility and talent. Her performance as Akshara in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has won millions of hearts. Apart from her acting skills, she is known for her fashion in the industry. Though she is a newbie, her style has always buzzed in the headlines. And yet again, her gorgeousness is grabbing attention.

Pranali Rathod’s Outfit

The 26-year-old actress dropped a stunning set of pictures on her profile. She wore a tangerine-printed woollen mini dress with a low neckline and sleeveless hands. She paired it with a black leather bralette underneath her dress. In addition, the sparkling black hand gloves rounded her style.

The Makeup

Pranali elevated her appearance with smokey eye makeup, blushed cheeks, luscious lips, long earrings, and a messy open hairstyle. Overall she looked jaw-dropping hot in her pictures. Her striking poses looked irresistibly attractive. She looked into the camera with her magical look.

Reacting to Pranali’s new hottest glam, her onscreen sister Karishma Sawant who plays the role of Aarohi Birla, dropped fire and a heart popping out smiley in the comments. While another co-actor Niyati Joshi said, “Hailaaaa!!!! (With fire and heart emoticons).” At the same time many others shared their opinion in the comments section. Her regular update keeps her fans hooked on her.

