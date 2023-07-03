ADVERTISEMENT
Pranali Rathod's Sweet Wish To On-Screen Sister Karishma Sawant

Pranali Rathod is a famous actress on Television. She is very polite and kind; check her out sweet wish for her co-star and onscreen sister, Aarohi, aka Karishma Sawant.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
03 Jul,2023 17:00:21
Pranali Rathod is a heartthrob who knows to slay with her gorgeousness. Her personality is very bubbly and happy. She shares a great bond with her co-stars, especially her onscreen sister Aarohi, Karishma Sawant. Today is Aarohi’s birthday, and so the actress took advantage of this occasion to share a sweet wish for her. Let’s check it out

Pranali Rathod’s Sweet Wish

The diva took to her Instagram and shared a photo collage wishing her onscreen sister a very happy birthday. The photo collage features Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant in their quirky, cute, and adorable selfies together. The duo looked cute and sweet with each other, and their special bond can be seen through their happy faces.

In the story she wished, “Happiest Birthday Aaru (with flowers and heart made with hand).” In addition, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant are besties in real life though their character is rebellious on screen. They often get snapped together at parties, events, functions, and other places. And the pictures from their Instagram go viral in no time. The best friend duo often buzzes for their amazing bond with each other.

We also wish Aarohi, aka Karishma Sawant, a very happy birthday. Did you like Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant’s bubbly bond? Share your thoughts on this in the comments box and keep reading IWMBuzz.com.

