Rashami Desai, the Bigg Boss queen and popular Indian television actor is currently showcasing her best dance foot forward with her latest reel video on her social media handle. The actress is giving us pure goals with her killer dance moves in the latest reel, while catering some cute salsa fashion goals simultaneously. Scroll beneath to check out-

In the video, we can see Rashami Desai sitting at the bar counter. The diva looked stunning wearing a beautiful ruffled one-shoulder golden mini dress. The actress completed the look with her sleek blonde red hair. She rounded it off with white sneakers and a pair of hoop earrings. The actress gets approached by her fellow friend who is also a dancer. He looked dope in his quirky red t-shirt, denim jeans and specs.

The duo sparked off a stunning salsa duet to the song Pyar Hota from the movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and made it the cutest dance duet ever together!

Sharing the video, Rashami Desai wrote, “Tu jhutha aur main cutie 😁😉💝”

The movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar is helmed by Luv Ranjan. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie is earning praise from the critics, as the duo makes the screenplay a fun one to watch on the theatres.