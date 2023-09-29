Radhakrishn Actress Mallika Singh Gets Into Action, Sumedh Mudgalkar Says 'Grateful'

Radhakrishn stars Mallika Singh and Sumedh Mudgalkar never miss a moment to buzz in the headlines. They are social media bugs who keep sharing insights from their personal and professional life. Once again, the duo shares updates from their life, where Mallika Singh gets into action while Sumedh Mudgalkar shares that he is grateful. Read more to know.

Mallika Singh Gets Into Action

After a short break of several months, Mallika Singh gets back to shoot with her new project; however, there are no details about what she is up to now, but today, she dropped the snap from her shoot time. In the image, Mallika Singh looks beautiful in the timeless black saree with a white blouse. She can be seen looking into the camera while posing on the stairs. In the caption she wrote, “Sahi Kaha, Ye camera hai Bakshta nahi hai..”

Sumedh Mudgalkar Shares Gratitude

On the other hand, Sumedh shared a couple of photos of himself in the dark hours of the day. He looked cool and composed while he expressed his gratitude in the caption. He expressed the journey of achievement, understanding, and believing and emphasized understanding yourself.

His long caption says, “I am not my achievements, I am not my fame, I am not my flaws, I don’t reside in how much I make, I do not reside in opinions, I do not reside in comment sections or tweets, I am not the better one, not the lesser one, I am what I understand of myself (not what I think, what I truly understand.) The act of understanding self and believing in own understanding can never be achieved through the viewpoints of others. Diving within makes you understand who you are, and unless you understand yourself- You’ll hardly understand what the world has in store for you.

Grateful, and how!”

What is your reaction to this? Let us know in the comments box below.