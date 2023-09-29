Television | Celebrities

Radhakrishn Actress Mallika Singh Gets Into Action, Sumedh Mudgalkar Says 'Grateful'

Radhakrishn actress Mallika Singh shared BTS moments from the set she is currently shooting. While Sumedh Mudgalkar shares gratitude. Check out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
29 Sep,2023 02:35:14
Radhakrishn Actress Mallika Singh Gets Into Action, Sumedh Mudgalkar Says 'Grateful' 856494

Radhakrishn stars Mallika Singh and Sumedh Mudgalkar never miss a moment to buzz in the headlines. They are social media bugs who keep sharing insights from their personal and professional life. Once again, the duo shares updates from their life, where Mallika Singh gets into action while Sumedh Mudgalkar shares that he is grateful. Read more to know.

Mallika Singh Gets Into Action

After a short break of several months, Mallika Singh gets back to shoot with her new project; however, there are no details about what she is up to now, but today, she dropped the snap from her shoot time. In the image, Mallika Singh looks beautiful in the timeless black saree with a white blouse. She can be seen looking into the camera while posing on the stairs. In the caption she wrote, “Sahi Kaha, Ye camera hai Bakshta nahi hai..”

Radhakrishn Actress Mallika Singh Gets Into Action, Sumedh Mudgalkar Says 'Grateful' 856493

Sumedh Mudgalkar Shares Gratitude

On the other hand, Sumedh shared a couple of photos of himself in the dark hours of the day. He looked cool and composed while he expressed his gratitude in the caption. He expressed the journey of achievement, understanding, and believing and emphasized understanding yourself.

His long caption says, “I am not my achievements, I am not my fame, I am not my flaws, I don’t reside in how much I make, I do not reside in opinions, I do not reside in comment sections or tweets, I am not the better one, not the lesser one, I am what I understand of myself (not what I think, what I truly understand.) The act of understanding self and believing in own understanding can never be achieved through the viewpoints of others. Diving within makes you understand who you are, and unless you understand yourself- You’ll hardly understand what the world has in store for you.
Grateful, and how!”

Radhakrishn Actress Mallika Singh Gets Into Action, Sumedh Mudgalkar Says 'Grateful' 856491

Radhakrishn Actress Mallika Singh Gets Into Action, Sumedh Mudgalkar Says 'Grateful' 856492

What is your reaction to this? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Caught on camera: Sumedh Mudgalkar and Pandya Store actress Sayli Chaudhari spotted last night 855921
Caught on camera: Sumedh Mudgalkar and Pandya Store actress Sayli Chaudhari spotted last night
RadhaKrishn fame Mallika Singh looks dreamy as she twirls in white gown 855695
RadhaKrishn fame Mallika Singh looks dreamy as she twirls in white gown
Radhakrishn Fame Mallika Singh Returns To Set, Takes Spotlight With Her Glam 855289
Radhakrishn Fame Mallika Singh Returns To Set, Takes Spotlight With Her Glam
Wedding Dress Code For Men: Cues from Harshad Chopda, Sumedh Mudgalkar and Shabir Ahluwalia 854869
Wedding Dress Code For Men: Cues from Harshad Chopda, Sumedh Mudgalkar and Shabir Ahluwalia
Sumedh Mudgalkar Flaunts Modern-day Vibes In Black Cap T-shirt And Trousers 854873
Sumedh Mudgalkar Flaunts Modern-day Vibes In Black Cap T-shirt And Trousers
Radhakrishn fame Mallika Singh to be part of Bigg Boss 17? Fan urges Sumedh Mudgalkar to join 853888
Radhakrishn fame Mallika Singh to be part of Bigg Boss 17? Fan urges Sumedh Mudgalkar to join

Latest Stories

Party Wear Gowns That Wow: Rakul, Rashmika, and Tamanna show you how [Photos] 856098
Party Wear Gowns That Wow: Rakul, Rashmika, and Tamanna show you how [Photos]
Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, And Surbhi Jyoti Set Festive Goals In Simple Sharara Sets [Photos] 856355
Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, And Surbhi Jyoti Set Festive Goals In Simple Sharara Sets [Photos]
Rashami Desai And Monalisa Are Making Jaw Drop In Plunging Neckline Blouse 856339
Rashami Desai And Monalisa Are Making Jaw Drop In Plunging Neckline Blouse
Ashi Singh Turns Marathi Mulgi In Purple Anarkali Suit, Siddharth Nigam Flaunts 'Zoro' Action 856332
Ashi Singh Turns Marathi Mulgi In Purple Anarkali Suit, Siddharth Nigam Flaunts ‘Zoro’ Action
Pant Suit To Saree: Manushi Chhillar, Divya Khosla Kumar, And Shruti Hassan Serve Show Stealer Looks 856274
Pant Suit To Saree: Manushi Chhillar, Divya Khosla Kumar, And Shruti Hassan Serve Show Stealer Looks
YRKKH Divas Pranali Rathod And Hina Khan Teach To Be Elegant In Saree For Every Occasion [Photos] 856257
YRKKH Divas Pranali Rathod And Hina Khan Teach To Be Elegant In Saree For Every Occasion [Photos]
Read Latest News