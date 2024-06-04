RadhaKrishn Fame Mallika Singh Enjoys Her Vacation On Cruise Says, ‘The Heaven’

RadhaKrishn fame Mallika Singh has gained popularity for her fascinating performance as Radha in the mythological show. Aside from that, her Instagram presence keeps her in the spotlight because she constantly surprises her admirers with fresh content. Today, she made a stunning appearance as she enjoyed her vacation on a cruise. Look at her pictures below.

Mallika Singh’s Holiday On Cruise-

In her latest Instagram post, Mallika Singh was seen sporting a chic jacket set. The ensemble, featuring a boy on top and light candy pink full-sleeves plain zipper, was paired with pink, white, and green striped flared pants. Her side-parted open hairstyle, minimal makeup with peach lips, and multi-colored sneakers completed her stylish look, making her the epitome of vacation fashion.

In the first picture, she shares a beautiful background view with blue and yellow lighting decorations on the cruise, which enhances its beauty. The diva is seen posing candidly with a charming smile on her face. In the second picture, she captures her picture in the same location with a different pose while touching her hair and gazing at the camera.

She captioned her post, “Like them who sits beside us gazing the winds and though our lips move, but utter no word… That’s the Supreme nature…. The callings of the heaven 🤍 Welcome home they said.”

