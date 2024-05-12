Radhakrishna Fame Mallika Singh’s Captivating No-Makeup Glam in Stunning Monochrome Pictures!

Radha Krishna’s fame Mallika Singh has become popular due to her captivating role as Radha in the mythological show. Aside from that, her Instagram presence keeps her in the spotlight because she consistently surprises her fans with new content. Today, she emanates charm and is a sight to behold as she appeared in a no-makeup monochrome look in the latest photos. Take a look at her beauty below-

Mallika Singh’s Monochrome Look with No-Makeup Appearance-

In the first picture, the woman showcases her charming eyes, fluttery lashes, well-defined brows, and messy hairstyle that accentuates her natural beauty. In the second picture, the actress wears a black outfit and peeks out from behind a white curtain. Her messy hair and natural beauty enhance her stunning appearance. In the third picture, she chooses a close-up shot with a spontaneous pose, closing her eyes while wearing a bright smile.

She captioned, “In the era of light and glamour, how authenticity lies in the colourful black and white 🖤🤍 In the book of certain voids named SUCH IS LIFE ❤️ truly beautiful ✨ as if life singing TAL SE TAL MILA……”

On Work Front-

The actress appeared in Simple Suni’s romance comedy Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe opposite Vinay Rajkumar in 2024. In February 2024, Mallika Singh is portraying Karuvaki opposite Adnan Khan in Ekta Kapoor’s historical drama series Pracchand Ashok on Colors TV.

