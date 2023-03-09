The popular comedy drama show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has earned immense love from netizens over the years. The show has been running successfully over 15 years now, and given its successful running, the actors from the show have also earned immense love from netizens as well. With time, the actors have amassed a sizable fanbases too. Owing to that, the popular stars from the show, Palak Sindhwani and Raj Anadkat have now got us amused with their latest posts from social media and we are in love.

With Holi ringing in, the stars have been celebrating the festival of colours and we are in awe with the pictures on their social media handles. The actors celebrated the day, and we are in absolute love with the pictures.

Raj Anadkat took to her social media handle to share a series of pictures. The actor looked all grand in his ethnic white kurta teamed with trousers and blue scarf. He completed the look with black shades and a head scarf. He kept his hair messy and posed with a smile. He can be seen smeared with gorgeous colours in the pictures as he wishes his fans on the special day.

Palak Sindhwani took to her Instagram handle to share some adorable pictures from her Holi celebrstions. The actress can be seen inside the Holi celebrations of Taarak Mehta sets. The actress can be spotted in beautiful white salwar suit thay she teamed with white salwar suit teamed with red dupatta. Adored with her smile she captioned it with saying, “rang barse”

Here take a look-

For more updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com