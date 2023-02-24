The popular Taarak Mehta stars Raj Anadkat and Palak Sindhwani are ardent Instagram users. Known for their role as Tapu Gada and Sonu in the show TMKOC, these amazingly talented actors have come a long way. However, while Raj Anadkat remains no more a part of the show, and Palak continues to slay as Sonu, the duo doesn’t fail to drop in goals with their regular Instagram posts on the other way round. Owing to that, today, we are here with the duo’s latest posts from Instagram.

Raj Anadkat took to his Instagram stories to share a random casual picture straight from his home. Looking all messy and adorable in a graphic printed bright yellow t-shirt, Raj Anadkat rounded it off with his nerdy glasses. The actor kept it up with his smile, and wrote, “Good Morning everyone, can you spot waggy?” Waggy is his car.

Here take a look-

As of late, the actor was featured in the advertisement by Manyavar, where he got featured alongside Ranveer Singh. He also owns a steady YouTube channel with a million of subscribers and followers on Instagram.

Palak Sindhwani on the other hand took to her Instagram handle to share a video featuring some of her best glimpses from her glorious days. While some are taken from her exotic trips, some from concerts and some from the red carpet. Sharing the video on her social media handle, Palak Sindhwani preached about self-love. She wrote, “She’s forever gonna be MY Girl! 💕”, here take a look at the video