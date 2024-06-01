Rashami Desai And Anushka Sen Get Nostalgic, Share Adorable Childhood Pictures On Instagram

Rashami Desai and Anushka Sen are stunning actresses in the television industry. They are active on Instagram, sharing their work, personal life, and fashion-related updates. It’s always heartwarming to see celebrities sharing glimpses of their childhood memories; Rashami Desai and Anushka Sen recently tugged at their fans’ heartstrings by posting adorable childhood pictures on Instagram. Let’s take a closer look at these nostalgic moments:

Rashami Desai And Anushka Sen’s Childhood Pictures On Instagram-

Rashami Desai

Taking to her Instagram stories, the diva looked stunning in a white flared dress. The outfit features a white rounded neckline, puffed full sleeves, an attached gold shimmery waist belt, and a layered ruffle floor-length dress. She rounded off her look with a boy-cut look, a white with sequin embellished star crown, and a white magic wand. In the picture, she flaunts her cute smile and poses for the picture.

She captioned her Instagram post, “Mera papa to nahi hai Na pata Hai mujhe kese Dekhte hai… Bohot Choti thi… Par wo mere Angel hai Aur main unki beti.”

Anushka Sen

Taking to his Instagram post, the actress looked cute in a maroon V-neckline, ruffled cowl, sleeveless, plain outfit. She rounded off her look with a middle-parted straight hairstyle, white hair pins, a maang tikka, black shaded sunglasses, and a kada. In the picture, she flaunts her stunning look while holding a phone near her ear.

She captioned her Instagram post, “New Dp is kinda slay cause it’s young anu.”

