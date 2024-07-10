Ravi Dubey Drops A Cute Picture From His Hit Show Jamai Raja; Rithvik Dhanjani’s Epic Reply About ‘Salary’ Wins Hearts

Ravi Dubey has been a stellar performer, having displayed his credentials as a versatile performer across many genres of work. His recent work in Matsya Kand was appreciated by one and all. However, recently, Ravi dropped a cute picture of himself in the look of Siddharth from his yesteryear hit show Jamai Raja (Zee TV). As we know, Ravi paired up with Nia Sharma for the show, and they were sensational as a Jodi. And now, as Ravi relives the past memories of playing Siddharth for the show, his fans are jubilant and have gotten again in the mood to appreciate this epic character.

Siddharth was loved for his histrionics, and with Nia, who was in the role of Roshni, they created history by taking the show to newer heights.

Well, let us now talk about the kind of responses got when Ravi asked for a caption to this cute picture. While many responses claimed that they love this look, one such reply coming from close friend Rithvik Dhanjani had us in splits.

Ritvik asked Ravi himself to choose it, to which Ravi replied, ‘If I have to do all the work, why are you taking salary for?’

This funny banter between friends cracked us!! And we assume it did bring in a laugh riot at your end too!!

