Actors Rithvikk Dhanjani and Karan Wahi exhibit their mastery of craftsmanship with their handmade Ganpati idols. They have made not one, not two but twelve idols. Check here.

Actors Rithvikk Dhanjani and Karan Wahi have the talent of making Ganpati idols for Ganesh Chaturthi every year!! We have seen many actors possess this rare talent!! Rithvikk and Karan have made between themselves 12 such idols of Ganpati, depicting various models via their craft work.

Karan and Rithvikk exhibited their finest form of art, in the best way possible. They gave it a soapy touch, by recreating the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi introduction that protagonist Smriti Irani aka Tulsi gave to their family members. In the same way, with the song playing in the background, Karan and Rithvikk opened the door, welcomed the viewers inside their home, and showed them all their Ganpati idols which were put on display. With folded hands, they sought the blessings of people.

In the post shared on Instagram, they wrote, ‘Hum 2 Humara 12’… indicating the 12 idols made by them.

Karan Wahi was recently seen in the Sony LIV series Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani, along with Jennifer Winget and Reem Shaikh. Rithvikk has been a popular host, seen anchoring reality shows Super Dancer and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

You can check the post and video here.

View Instagram Post 1: Rithvikk Dhanjani And Karan Wahi Declare Their 'Hum 2 Humare 12'; Give It A Soapy Touch

Courtesy: Instagram

Aww!! This is indeed the perfect filmy touch given for the occasion!! And must say, this is craftmanship at best, with the idols looking divine!!