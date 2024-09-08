Television | Celebrities

Television actors Karan Wahi, Shalin Bhanot, and Dheeraj Dhoopar are stylish in the industry. Today, the actors inspire summer wear in casual outfits. Take a look below!

Karan Wahi, Shalin Bhanot, and Dheeraj Dhoopar are all well-known personalities in the Indian entertainment industry, particularly television. Whether through their compelling performances on screen or engaging presence off-screen, they continue to captivate audiences with their charisma and talent. They are known for their impeccable fashion sense, especially when it comes to casual outfits. Here’s how they showcase their summer fashion in casual attire:

Karan Wahi, Shalin Bhanot, And Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Casual Outfits-

Karan Wahi

Karan paired a classic yellow checkered collar, full-sleeved shirt, and black sweatshirt with blue denim jeans. This combination is comfortable and versatile, perfect for a casual day out in the sun. He completed his look with a pair of trendy sneakers in a white color and black-shaded sunglasses, adding a sporty touch to his ensemble.

Shalin Bhanot

Shalin opted for a grey rounded-neckline, short-sleeved neon shaded threadwork embroidered waistline shirt paired with blue and white printed jeans. He paired his look with white and black sneakers and classy sunglasses in a complementary color, creating a balanced and polished look.

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj opted for a fitted black plain round neckline waistline T-shirt with a bright orange collar, full sleeves, and a zip-closure jacket paired with black jeans. This outfit provides a smart yet casual look that keeps him cool in the summer heat. He paired his look with a combed hairstyle, black-shaded sunglasses, and white shoes, adding a touch of sophistication to his ensemble.

Karan Wahi, Shalin Bhanot, and Dheeraj Dhoopar are masters of casual summer fashion. They effortlessly combine comfort and style in their everyday looks.