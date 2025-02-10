Pranali Rathod & Dheeraj Dhoopar To Lead In Kumkum Bhagya – Why Did Kushal Tandon Exit?

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, is heading for a generation leap again. Earlier reports revealed that Kushal Tandon will play the male lead after the leap in the revamped version- Kumkum Bhagya 2.0. However, as per the latest updates, Kundali Bhagya fame actor Dheeraj Dhoopar might play the lead as Kushal Tandon exits from the project.

According to recent reports, Dheeraj Dhoopar will play the lead role in Kumkum Bhagya after the leap. It seems producer Ekta Kapoor’s hunt for the female lead ends as news of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actress Pranali Rathod signing the Kumkum Bhagya contract creates buzz. In the first meeting itself, Ekta finalized Pranali for the project. However, confirmation about the updates is yet to be revealed.

Why Did Kushal Tandon Exit Kumkum Bhagya?

On the other hand, audiences are wondering why Kushal left Kumkum Bhagya. According to earlier reports, the actor denied the project due to health issues. However, according to the latest update, Kushal left the show because he asked for holidays on weekends, but the production house didn’t agree to this.

Kumkum Bhagya casts Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh and Rachi Sharma as Purvi. Currently, the show chronicles the love story of RV and Purvi. Purvi’s pregnancy brings happiness in the house, while Monisha plans to kill Purvi in front of everyone without leaving a trace that she did it all.