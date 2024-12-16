Dheeraj Dhoopar Confirms Tatlubaaz Season 2 Arrival, Talks About Choosing Projects

Dheeraj Dhoopar is a popular Indian actor popularly known for his appearances on television and web shows. In a recent roundtable interview along with fellow actors including Gaurav Khanna, Mohsin Khan, Jay Soni, Rohit Purohit and Shaheer Sheikh, Rab Se Hai Dua actor Dheeraj Dhoopar confirmed the news of the arrival of his popular web show Tatlubaaz Season 2.

In a roundtable interview with Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Production, Dheeraj Dhoopar was asked things that draw their attention in choosing projects. Sharing his opinion, the actor said, “I think Gaurav said the very right thing that TV is a writer-driven media. For me, character plays an important role. If a character is good, and I think there is something new for me, so definitely yes, it’s a go ahead from my side.”

Further, Dheeraj talked about his career and web show Tatlubaaz’s second season, “I started my career in 2009 with DKP and after that many things changed. When I started, there used to be different types of stories, the characters were written in different ways, shows were given enough time to run on air. For four to five years, the shows used to run, and TRP were really high, but now it’s a very short-lived media. Today, if the show doesn’t get good numbers, the shows are shut, there is no patience level and definitely it’s end of the day business for everyone. If the numbers are not good, you won’t want to continue, and you have to try different things.”

Dheeraj continued, “In these cases, you have to be very clever, and you have to be very sharp as an actor to pick a project. I did a web show last year, Tatlubaaz, which did great actually, and we are considering a second season.”

Lastly, Dheeraj emphasized that he will never leave television because of medium because he doesn’t wish to leave TV as he is very happy and comfortable.