Dheeraj Dhoopar ventures into South cinema; opens up on Telugu debut with ‘Kalavaram’

Television actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, widely recognized for his performances in Kundali Bhagya and Sasural Simar Ka, is venturing into Telugu cinema with his debut film Kalavaram. The project, helmed by director Balakrishna Katta, presents Dhoopar in a negative role, marking a new chapter in his acting journey.

Currently stationed in Hyderabad for filming, Dhoopar has been embracing the experience of working in a different industry. He mentioned that he had been interested in Telugu films for some time but wanted to step in with the right project. The opportunity to portray an antagonist intrigued him, offering a break from the roles he has previously portrayed on television.

One aspect of Tollywood that caught his attention is the way actors are addressed on set, with antagonists being referred to as ‘villains’ and leads as ‘heroes.’ This new environment has been an exciting learning curve for him. While the language remains a challenge, he is making an effort to grasp Telugu and adapt to the working style of the industry.

Beyond work, Dhoopar is eager to explore the city of Hyderabad. He has expressed his interest in trying local delicacies, particularly the popular biryani that the city is known for.

With Kalavaram, Dhoopar aims to expand his acting spectrum and gain a foothold in South Indian films. His transition from television to Tollywood will be closely watched, as fans await his performance in an unfamiliar yet promising space.