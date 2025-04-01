Karan Wahi Opens Up On Losing Roles Due To His Good Looks, Marriage Plan In 2025 & More

Karan Wahi needs no introduction. The actor became a household name with his stint in Dill Mill Gaye, and his hosting skills made him everyone’s favorite. Fans miss him on-screen, and finally, he has surprised them with his latest unfiltered interview. The actor, in the candid conversation, opened up on losing roles due to his good looks, marriage plans, and more.

In a recent interview with comedian Bharti Singh and her husband, Harsh Limbachayaa, the Dill Mill Gaye actor revealed some interesting details. When Harsh asked the actor if he had ever lost roles or been removed from the scene because he looked better than the lead, Reacting to this, Karan opened up by saying nobody directly told him this, but he got to know through other people. He emphasized that, at times, it happened that he was removed because he looked better than the lead. Also, he said that he received replies like he could not fit in the side roles. To close the matter, Karan revealed that it becomes difficult to get work due to good looks, leaving Harsh and Bharui surprised.

Talking about his marriage plans, Bharti asked him if she would get a chance to become an aunt. Karan expressed his wish to get married. He is also thinking about his marriage, which might also happen this year. The actor highlighted that he thinks he is late for marriage, as one should get married at 35 at least because it becomes difficult to adjust after that.