Arjit Taneja And Karan Wahi Capture Attention Flaunting Their ‘Dolle Sholle’, See Now

In the Indian television world, Arjit Taneja and Karan Wahi are renowned names. Both of them made their debut in acting as side roles and rose to fame with their charisma and performance. What is unknown is their friendship off-screen. Both of them share a good bond with each other and the glimpse we often see through their Instagram. However, this time, the duo showed their ‘Dolle Sholle’.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Arjit Taneja dropped a super hot picture with his buddy Karan Wahi. In the image, both the actor can be seen in the gym, and they showcased their jaw-dropping muscles that left many spellbound. Their physique is such that we can’t take our eyes off them. And if you say to choose, we literally pick. With their amazing figure, Karan and Arjit serve the ‘Most Wanted Munda’ vibes.

Talking about their mesmerizing figure, we know Arjit and Karan are fitness freaks. They spend most of their time in the gym working out and improving every day. This picturesque figure isn’t a one-day thing. It takes months and sometimes years. Their physique clearly shows their hard work. At the same time, girls can’t keep calm after watching too much hotness in one frame.

