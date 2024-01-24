‘Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani: Reem Sameer Sheikh goes candid with Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi on sets

Reem Sameer Sheikh has unveiled the highly anticipated first look of its upcoming legal drama, ‘Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani.’ Set to deliver a riveting courtroom experience, the series intricately explores the lives of young legal professionals, each armed with distinctive ideologies and approaches to their demanding profession.

The storyline promises a compelling narrative, delving into moral dilemmas and the complexities of choosing the righteous path over the easier one. The cast, featuring the dynamic trio of Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi, and Reem Shaikh, alongside Sanjay Nath, adds an extra layer of excitement and anticipation to this legal drama.

In a behind-the-scenes glimpse shared by Reem Sameer Sheikh, who plays a pivotal role in the series, the camaraderie among the lead actors, including Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi, is evident. The shared moment offers a sneak peek into the chemistry and teamwork behind the scenes, generating additional buzz among fans eagerly awaiting the show’s release.

As ‘Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani’ gears up to captivate audiences, the collaboration of seasoned actors and the promising premise of the series are expected to make it a standout addition to Sony Liv’s content offerings. The anticipation surrounding the project has only intensified with the release of its first look, leaving viewers eager to witness the unfolding drama and moral complexities in the courtroom. Stay tuned for an enthralling exploration of legal intricacies and ethical choices in this soon-to-be-released Sony Liv original.