Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani S1: Inside Jennifer Winget And Karan Wahi’s Last Shot Moments

Jennifer Winget marked her comeback with the OTT show Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani, where she was paired alongside Karan Vahi and Reem Shaikh. The new trio entertained the audience with their amazing chemistry and energy on screen. And who doesn’t love Jennifer with her impactful character, like Maya earlier? Everyone just waits for her. And now the show has come to an end. Take a look at the last shot moments.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Jennifer and Karan shared a video showcasing a glimpse of the last shot on the set. The video starts with Karan and Jennifer posing together with all the crew members in the backdrop while the director of the show enters, announcing, “And it’s a wrap.” And closed the door while Jennifer and Karan said, “Bye.”

The enthusiasm for the successful shoot of the first season was seen clearly on everyone’s face. Later, Karan clicked a selfie with the co-star, where the duo looked the cutest. Karan looks into the camera in the picture, flaunting his big smile, while Jennifer peeps in from behind, showcasing her cute smile. With this adorable photo, one thing is clear: Jennifer and Karan’s amazing chemistry and bond. In contrast, Reem Shaikh, who was also part of the show, was absent.

Earlier, Karan Wahi worked with Jennifer Winget in the popular TV soap Dill Mill Gayye, and they reunited for Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani over a decade.