Ravi Dubey Looks ‘Too Hot’ In Black Tailored Suit, Sargun Mehta Could Stop Gushing

One of the famous actors in the Television world, Ravi Dubey, impressed fans with his acting skills in several shows; however, he rose to fame with Jamai Raja. His tall and perfect physique makes him the favorite of female fans. Besides his acting skills, Ravi has good taste in fashion that keeps him in buzz. And today’s glam in black suit is the newest that has left his wife, Sargun, spellbound. Let’s see below.

Ravi Dubey’s Hot Look

Ravi embraces dapper vibes in the black pantsuit look in the latest shared photos. He dons a white shirt underneath the black tailored blazer with white stripes and ties. In the perfect matte shade, Ravi looks super stylish. However, that’s not all. Ravi looks more charming with the lush bear and perfect long hairstyle. The small stud earrings and yellow glasses add an extra dose of sophistication. As he poses with the side view, the actor flaunts his edgy jawline, making us drool. In the perfect black look, Ravi looks nothing short of too hot to handle.

Well, it’s not just us who are mesmerized by Ravi Dubey’s charm but also his wifey, Sargun Mehta, who couldn’t stop gushing and expressed her fondness in the comments. She wrote, “Badiiii (with two heart popping out emojis.)”. On the other hand, a verified user wrote, “Jhakas.”.

So, what is your reaction to Ravi Dubey’s new look in a black suit? Let us know through your comments in the section below.