Reem Shaikh and Jannat Zubair Bond Over Mehendi Night; Get Ready To Celebrate Eid

Young and popular actors Reem Shaikh and Jannat Zubair can be from the same industry, being contemporaries at work. However, their bond dates back to the thick friendship that the two of them share with each other. Yes, they are together spotted for every big and small occasion, event and parties. When Jannat and Reem are together, they paint the town red. There are no boundaries set to their friendship; they are there for each other over all the happy times and even the sorrows. Well, the recent video put up on social media has the two of them bond over their preparations for Eid. As we know, the holy month of Ramadan is over, and the happiness of celebrating Eid is around the corner. The video has Reem and Jannat putting Mehendi to each other.

Yes, seems like preparations for Eid are already on for the friends. Jannat and Reem are seen putting Mehendi on each other’s palms. While Jannat is seen in a pink floral salwar suit, Reem is wearing a red T-shirt and pants. The two of them sport a very casual no make-up look in this video. However, the big night is to come when they will be totally decked in high spirits and appearance for Eid.

You can see in the video of them writing the name of each other on their palm. They have made beautiful mehendi designs on each other’s palms, which speak volumes of their love and affection.

You can check the video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Are you all eager to see these two dress up for Eid? Well, their preparations for the big day are surely underway! We will keep you posted about the kind of celebrations Jannat and Reem have for Eid together!!