Ritabhari Chakraborty Goes Purple in Sharara; check Out Where She Is Headed?

The gorgeous diva of the Bengali industry styled herself in purple sharara, making her look like a princess for her upcoming project promotion

Ritabhari Chakraborty is a famous performing artist in the Bengali showbiz. She has earned herself a name in significantly less time. Her performance has grabbed the audience’s attention making her one of the favorite stars in the Bengali world. Apart from acting, she has good taste in fashion. Inspired by that once again, Ritabhari Chakraborty donned a beautiful purple sharara. Let’s check them out

Ritabhari Chakraborty Purple Sharara

In the latest Instagram photo dump, Ritabhari Chakraborty donned a beautiful white and purple sharara set, including a purple polka dots blouse paired with a matching skirt and wavy striped shrug. Her shadowed eyes, blushes, and lip colour with an open hairstyle rounded her appearance for her upcoming film promotion, Mr And Mrs Fatafati.

The diva captioned her post, “I purple 💜 you!Mr. And Mrs.Fatafati!

#Fatafati Promotions. @itsmeabirchatterjee.”

Ritabhari Chakraborty Work

The Bengali actress is very famous in the industry. She started her journey from modelling and ruled over millions of hearts with her appearance in TV shows. She has worked in many hit-and-grossing shows and films. Her commercially successful projects include Shesh Theke Shuru, Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti, and others. On the other hand, Ritabhari Chakraborty is ready for her upcoming film Mr And Mrs Fatafati.

Are you excited about Ritabhari Chakraborty’s upcoming film? Let us know in the comments.

