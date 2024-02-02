Ritabhari Chakraborty Shines With Minimalistic Style In Chikankari Saree

The Bong beauty, Ritabhari Chakraborty, never fails to impress with her fashion choices wherever she goes. Her Instagram feed is a buffet of her unique style, which majorly includes different styles of sarees with a dash of modern touch. Treating her fans, this time, the charismatic diva dons a beautiful chikankari saree. The actress effortlessly showcases her charm in a simple yet gorgeous style.

Ritabhari Chakraborty In Chikankari Saree

Redefining the simple saree, Ritabhari Chakraborty wore a pastel chikankari saree. Her six-yard elegance features a golden motif around the border. She pairs her saree with the contrasting yellow chikankari blouse. This contrasting pair looks wow. Keeping it simple, the Bengali beauty rules over hearts with her fashion.

Talking of her desi glam, Ritabhari strikes a perfect balance between elegance and charm with her accessorizing and makeup. She opened for an open, soft curls hairstyle, complementing her look. The bold red lips pop out well, making us stare at her without blinking our eyes. The red bindi looks beautiful. Her bold eyes with the oxidized jhumkas and bangles effortlessly uplift her simplicity. With the striking poses, Ritabhari flaunts her smile and style in the traditional attire, leaving us all in love with her saree visuals. In the last image, the actress looks cute with pink lips and pout.

