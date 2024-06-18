Rumored Couple Jannat Zubair And Faisal Shaikh Share Same Story Celebrating Eid, See Photos

Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh often become the ‘talk of the town’ with rumors about their relationship. Their chemistry in social media videos and wherever they get snapped together makes people speculate if they are dating. Not only that, the duo often gets snapped together at events, parties, and outings. Yet again, they recently caught attention by sharing the same story on their Instagram handles.

Jannat Zubair And Faisal Shaikh Share The Same Story On Instagram

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jannat shared a photo of the Eid celebration and wished her fans “Eid UI Adha Mubarak (with a sparkling star).” Faisal Shaikh shared the same photo on his Instagram, and he wished in the same way by writing, “Eid UI Adha Mubarak (with a sparkling star).”

One thing is clear: Jannat and Faisal are quite close to each other. However, the duo have never confirmed the rumors about their relationship. But they call themselves very good friends.

Jannat Zubair is a popular Indian actress and social media influencer. She has featured in shows like Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora, Phulwa, and Tu Aashiqui. She also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi in its 12th season. Faisal Shaikh is a social media star who rose to fame with TikTok. He also appeared in Khatron Ke Khiladi in its 12th season and became the runner-up of the season. Currently, he invites guests on his talk show, Long Drive With Mr. Faisu, and talks about their lives, journeys, and more.