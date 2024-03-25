Sargun Mehta, Jasmin Bhasin & Shehnaaz Gill: Here’s TV Divas Rocks In Western Dress

Sargun Mehta, Jasmin Bhasin, and Shehnaaz Gill are beautiful divas who rule television. Since the beginning of their careers, their growth has been simply spectacular, and because of their charm and enchantment, they have continued to evolve to become the best versions of themselves. These performers have made a name for themselves among their followers because of their incredible work and stunning looks. In terms of entertainment, their social media is a visual joy for all their admirers. Every time they publish fresh, sizzling photographs, there is buzz and excitement with their latest appearance.

Sargun Mehta, Jasmin Bhasin And Shehnaaz Gill’s Western Dress

Sargun Mehta In Black Bodycon Dress

The telly diva looked alluring in a black bodycon dress and shared a picture of herself on Instagram. The diva appeared in a black sleeveless deep V-neckline, plain fabric bodycon that perfectly hugged her body, and her back was cut out in an oval-shaped midi-length dress. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy open tresses. The diva opted for brown makeup with matte eyeshadow, highlighted shimmery cheeks, and glossy peach lips. She accessories her outfit with diamond ear studs, a gold and silver bangle, and silver and diamond rings paired with black heels.

Jasmin Bhasin In Blue Sequin Dress

The Jab We Matched actress looks gorgeous in an embellished blue sequin dress on Instagram. The diva appeared in a blue round neckline, sleeveless, upper body-fitted, thigh-high slit, and a sequin embellished all over the midi-length dress. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted curly open tresses. The actress opted for minimal makeup, pink eyeshadow, kajal kohl, shimmery highlighted cheeks, and pink matte lips. She accessories her outfit with a silver bralette and a ring.

Shehnaaz Gill In Neon Green Corset Dress

The Thank You For Coming actress looks absolutely hot in a neon green dress. The outfit consists of a neon green strappy, sleeveless deep sweetheart neckline, corset midriff fitted, bodycon crystal embellished all over the dress. The outfit is from Itrh, and it costs Rs. 58,000. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva applied glam makeup with a shimmery highlighted face and brown creamy lipstick. She accessories her outfit with diamond ear studs, silver and diamond ear studs, and brown shimmery high heels.

