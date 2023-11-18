Scoop: Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani join hands for new music video

Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani recently shared candid moments that quickly took the internet by storm. The duo, who forged a strong bond during their stint in the Bigg Boss 16 house, have continued their friendship outside the reality show, and their latest pictures together have become an online sensation.

Abhishek Malhan, teasing fans with a sneak peek into their world, not only treated followers to heartwarming images but also provided an exciting update on their upcoming music video. Sharing the pictures, Abhishek wrote, “Music video update: Baat chalra hai😂,” hinting at an upcoming project that has piqued the curiosity of fans.

The shared snapshots capture the pair in laid-back, casual ensembles. Manisha Rani radiates glamour in a stylish high-thigh slit dress adorned with sequin work and a deep neckline. Her wavy hairdo and minimal makeup add to her chic look, making her a vision of elegance.

Abhishek Malhan, on the other hand, dons a fashionable jacket over a black t-shirt and black pants. The ensemble is completed with white sneakers and a well-groomed stubble beard, showcasing his effortless style. The pictures not only showcase their comfortable chemistry but also fuel anticipation for their upcoming musical collaboration. Stay tuned for more updates on this dynamic duo’s creative venture.

Netizens’ Reactions

One wrote, “Awww or hum bat chal rahe pai bi khush h or photo dekh k to …bhut jada “

Another wrote, “Finally after 2 months and 9days 🥺 the most awaited reunion we got ❤️ #abhisha ko dekh ke dil ko sukoon aya 💛 stay always like this you two “

A third user wrote, “Yaar bb me dekhne ke adat hogayi thi… Kaise inhe ignore kar skt hai koi”

A fourth user wrote, “”ITNI SHIDDAT SE MEINE TUMHE PAANE KI KOSHISH KI HAI KI ZARRE ZARRE NE MUJHE TUMSE MILANE KI SHAZISH KI HAI” i know thoda filmy ho gya🤧 but yupp emotion is real can’t Express my love for them “