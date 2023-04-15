Shehnaaz Gill is a famous actress in the Television world. Ever since she appeared in Bigg Boss, she has been a constant attraction for headlines. She rose to fame like magic. And soon, she will make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. However, she has her own YouTube channel where she welcomes guests to have a light chat with them. And this time, her guest is Lust Stories star, Radhika Apte.

Shehnaaz Gill’s Post

Shehnaaz Gill shared two pictures with Radhika Apte. In the picture, Shehnaaz Gill donned an aesthetic shimmery multicolour bodycon gown with minimalistic makeup and beautiful earrings. On the other hand, Radhika Apte wore a multiple-colour stripped collar dress. Minimalistic makeup, hoop earrings, and a low bun rounded her appearance.

In the pictures, the duo seems to have fun chatting about things. Also, Shehnaaz Gill hugged Radhika Apte in the next click, and both smiled for a perfect photo. Shehnaaz Gill captioned this post, “Get ready to meet Mrs Undercover, aka @radhikaofficial, on my show #DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill.”

Radhika Apte is now busy promoting her upcoming film Mr Undercover. She appeared at Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill to promote her movie and share something more about the film.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill is set to make her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It is a multi-starrer film.

