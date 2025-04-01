Radhika Apte Returns To Mumbai, Shows Her Daughter’s Glimpse For The First Time

Radhika Apte is back in Mumbai. The talented actress is in the headlines, and this time, it’s not about her bold photos, new projects, or winning awards but about her personal life. With her sudden pregnancy and baby announcement, the actress surprised her fans. However, months after delivering her first child, the actress returned to Mumbai for the first time with her daughter.

On Tuesday, 1 April, Radhika shared a photo on her social media revealing that she has returned to Mumbai. However, she dropped a clear glimpse of her little daughter in the photo. She is seen holding her little princess in her arms as she exits the airport. The actress looked happy and excited while her daughter’s glimpse delighted her fans. Though she didn’t reveal her daughter’s full face, the cute cheeks, open mouth, and little nose hint that she is a bundle of cuteness. The actress hid her baby’s face with a hat and floral sunglasses emojis on her face. and this is the first time she showed her daughter’s face this. Earlier shared a mere glimplse either facing her back or showing her fingers, legs, etc.

Sharing this picture, Radhika revealed that she chose a perfect month to bring her daughter to Mumbai. This seems sarcastic, as Mumbai is hot these days, but it might be exciting, too, because of the mango season. In the caption, she wrote, “Touchdown in the motherland! Mum chose the best month for a Mumbai intro (Sun, mango, and red heart emoji) #shocked #mangoseason #hothothot.”

Radhika Apte welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with her husband, Benedict Taylor, in December 2024. The couple announced the birth of their baby by sharing a picture of Radhika working on a laptop just a week after the delivery and writing, “First work meeting back after birth with our one week old at my breast…”