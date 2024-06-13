Vijay Varma-Pratik Gandhi: Actors Who Became ‘Talk Of The Town’ With OTT Release

Over The Top (OTT) has offered vast space for actors to explore their talent. Earlier, the opportunities were limited to television and theatre, but now, artists have the opportunity to work on OTT shows and connect with their fans. Several actors worked in films and television for years but rose to fame with their performances in OTT shows, including Vijay Varma, Pratik Gandhi, and more.

1) Vijay Varma: The actor who is everywhere now has appeared in big films like Gully Boy, Pink, and others and became a star after his performances in Mirzapur, Dahaad, and A Suitable Boy.

2) Pratik Gandhi: The talented actor has appeared in several Gujarati and Hindi films, but he rose to fame by portraying stockbroker Hansal Mehta in the blockbuster OTT series Scam 1992. His performance in the show made him an overnight star.

3) Sobhita Dhulipala: The South queen worked in several Tollywood films, but her stint as Tara Khanna in Made in Heaven made her a pan-India star.

4) Divyenndu: Before OTT, the actor worked on several projects, but his role as Munna Tripathi in Mirzapur made him a star. Fans are still waiting for his comeback.

5) Radhika Apte: She starred in several films, but her performances in Lust Stories and Sacred Games made her a star in the entertainment world.

6) Jitendra Kumar: As Jeetu Bhaiya, he became the talk of the town in Kota Factory. His appearance in the Panchayat made him more popular.