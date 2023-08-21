Not A Mouth Watering Dish, But Radhika Apte's Favorite Food Is This; Find Out

Radhika Apte is one of the most talented and versatile actresses in the acting business. The actress is very picky about her roles and script and is often amazed by her performance. The well-known star often treats her fans on her social media handle, and today she revealed her favorite food in her Instagram dump.

Radhika Apte’s Favorite Food Revealed

Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a picture of herself with her favorite food. Well, you might wonder if Radhika’s favorite food would be something delicious and mouth-watering and undoubtedly expensive. However, the reality is different. The actress enjoys different delicacies, but her favorite food is a healthy treat. You won’t believe it, but it’s fiber-rich fruit, Banana.

Yes, you hear that right. In the shared image, Radhika posed with a banana in her hand. She can be seen wearing a white top with a dangree and rounded her glam with a cow hat. Her smile in the photo shows her love for Banana.

Her healthy body and picturesque figure are undoubtedly the result of healthy intake, just like this Banana. With her new picture, she inspires fans to ditch the unhealthy diet and enjoy simple and beneficial foods.

So what is your opinion about Radhika Apte’s favorite food? Let us know in the comments section.