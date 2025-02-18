Radhika Apte faces immense trolling for sharing image of drinking champagne while breastfeeding

Actor Radhika Apte recently shared a personal moment from the BAFTA Awards, revealing that she attended the event just two months after giving birth. Taking to Instagram, she posted a picture of herself using a breast pump while holding a glass of champagne in the other hand. The photo, taken inside a bathroom, showed her dressed in a lavender outfit.

In her caption, Radhika acknowledged the challenges of balancing motherhood and professional commitments. She expressed gratitude to her friend Natasha, who helped her schedule the event around her breast pumping routine. She also used hashtags like #breastfeeding and #postpartum, highlighting the realities of new motherhood.

However, the post sparked mixed reactions. While some supported her openness about postpartum experiences, others criticized her for holding a drink while using a breast pump. One comment pointed out concerns about alcohol affecting breast milk and potentially harming the baby. Another questioned the appropriateness of drinking while breastfeeding.

Despite the online criticism, Radhika’s post has also sparked discussions about the challenges faced by working mothers and the stigma surrounding breastfeeding in public conversations. The actor has not responded to the backlash, but the post continues to generate conversations on social media.