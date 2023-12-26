Exclusive: Ashwin Kkumar joins Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte in YRF Entertainment’s Akka

YRF Entertainment’s revenge thriller series titled Akka, is the next big OTT project that is being talked about!! This project will bring together the very versatile actors Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte. The new series announcement came hot on the heels of YRF Entertainment’s first series The Railway Men which opened to positive reviews. The series, streaming on Netflix, is based on the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy and stars R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma and Babil Khan.

The banner’s next project will be the crime thriller Mandala Murders and will star Vaani Kapoor in the lead while the rest of the cast includes Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla and Jameel Khan.

Akka will be directed by debutant director Dharmaraj Shetty, who was spotted by Aditya Chopra.

We now hear of talented young actor Ashwin Kkumar joining the project along with Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte.

Ashwin is known for his portrayals in Tamil and Malayalam cinema. Some of his noted projects include Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, Lavakusha, Ranam, Iraivan, Sardar etc. He was also part of the cast of the recently launched web series in Tamil, The Village.

As per a reliable source, “Ashwin is presently shooting for the project along with Keerthy and Radhika.”

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

This YRF project will most likely be for Netflix.

We reached out to the spokesperson at YRF and Netflix, but did not get any revert till we filed the story.

