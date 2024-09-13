Shweta Tiwari Flaunts Her Stunning Figure In A Floral Slit Dress, Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Her Killer Smile

Take a deep breath, folks, because Shweta Tiwari is here to leave you gasping for breath with her new look for the photoshoot. The evergreen actress is known to break stereotypes with her fashion choices and her incredible fitness. With her charm and stiff personality, no one can say she is 43 years old and a mother of two kids: Palak and Reyansh. Well, it’s the magic of Shweta, who manages to pull attention every time she dresses up. Let’s wait no longer and dive into Shweta’s stunning aura.

For the new photoshoot, Shweta kept it low key with a terrace in the backdrop and posing sitting on a chair. The actress wore a simple yet beautiful white dress with dreamy floral prints that added a touch of prettiness. However, the thigh high slit gives the actress sizzling touch, making her look oh-so-breathtaking. The high neck detail with short sleeves adds a cute look.

But wait, if you think that’s it! So let us tell you, Shweta never ceases to amaze us, and yet again, she rocked her simple floral dress look with no accessories. Her open hair styled in a side part suits her face, while the black eyeliner and cherry red lips complement her appearance. The white toe-point heels go well with the actress’s chic look. However, Shweta flashing her huge smile looked killer, leaving us to watch her on loop.

A user commented, “Forever Young.” The secon daid, “Tere chehre me woo jaduu hai.” “Pretty, smart, and elegant woman!” wrote the third.