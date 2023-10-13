Television | Celebrities

Shweta Tiwari Goes Bold In Red Bralette And Slit Skirt, Divya Agarwal Says 'Hayeee..'

Shweta Tiwari is a stunning diva in the town. With her latest glam in a red bralette and skirt, she has left the internet buzzing, while Divyan Agarwal also couldn't resist commenting.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
13 Oct,2023 16:00:11
13 Oct,2023 16:00:17
credit: Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Shweta Tiwari is a heartthrob of Indian television. She is very famous in the country not just for her acting skills but also for her ageless beauty. The diva is very active on her Instagram handle and loves to share details from her life. Recently, the diva made hearts race with her sizzling bold avatar in a red bralette and skirt. Let’s take a full look.

Shweta Tiwari’s Bold Avatar

The stunning Shweta wore a beautiful red strapless bralette blouse which she paired with a dangerously thigh-high slit red long skirt with gold prints and secured with a peal belt. This two-piece outfit defines her toned figure, making her look jaw-dropping. She styles her look with a white motif oxidized long necklace and bangles. With her open hairstyle with dewy makeup, bold eyes, and nude lipstick shade, Shweta raises the hotness bar. With her bold look in this striking photo, the actress proves that age is just a number.

Shweta Tiwari Goes Bold In Red Bralette And Slit Skirt, Divya Agarwal Says 'Hayeee..' 860996

Shweta Tiwari Goes Bold In Red Bralette And Slit Skirt, Divya Agarwal Says 'Hayeee..' 860997

Image: Instagram

While mesmerized with her sizzling avatar, actress Divya Agarwal, in the comments, wrote, “Alexa play Hayeee ramaa!!!.”. While Sara Khan commented, “omg (with four fire emojis)”. Rati Pandey said, “Ufff (with one fire emoji)”. While a user wrote, “She’s just slaying it all.. At the age of 43…”

Shweta Tiwari Goes Bold In Red Bralette And Slit Skirt, Divya Agarwal Says 'Hayeee..' 860999

Shweta Tiwari Goes Bold In Red Bralette And Slit Skirt, Divya Agarwal Says 'Hayeee..' 861000

Shweta Tiwari Goes Bold In Red Bralette And Slit Skirt, Divya Agarwal Says 'Hayeee..' 861001

Shweta Tiwari Goes Bold In Red Bralette And Slit Skirt, Divya Agarwal Says 'Hayeee..' 861002

What is your reaction? Let us know in the comments section below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

