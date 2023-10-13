Shweta Tiwari Goes Bold In Red Bralette And Slit Skirt, Divya Agarwal Says 'Hayeee..'

Shweta Tiwari is a heartthrob of Indian television. She is very famous in the country not just for her acting skills but also for her ageless beauty. The diva is very active on her Instagram handle and loves to share details from her life. Recently, the diva made hearts race with her sizzling bold avatar in a red bralette and skirt. Let’s take a full look.

Shweta Tiwari’s Bold Avatar

The stunning Shweta wore a beautiful red strapless bralette blouse which she paired with a dangerously thigh-high slit red long skirt with gold prints and secured with a peal belt. This two-piece outfit defines her toned figure, making her look jaw-dropping. She styles her look with a white motif oxidized long necklace and bangles. With her open hairstyle with dewy makeup, bold eyes, and nude lipstick shade, Shweta raises the hotness bar. With her bold look in this striking photo, the actress proves that age is just a number.

Image: Instagram

While mesmerized with her sizzling avatar, actress Divya Agarwal, in the comments, wrote, “Alexa play Hayeee ramaa!!!.”. While Sara Khan commented, “omg (with four fire emojis)”. Rati Pandey said, “Ufff (with one fire emoji)”. While a user wrote, “She’s just slaying it all.. At the age of 43…”

