Shweta Tiwari Makes Summer Chilling, Enjoys Her Time Near Seashore

The evergreen Shweta Tiwari never misses a chance to impress with her style. She is the undisputed queen of hearts. Whether styling her look for the red carpet or embracing simplicity for a dinner date, she keeps her best foot forward. She is also a travel enthusiast who loves to explore new places across the globe and treat herself to the beauty of nature. Recently, she jetted off for another vacation at a breathtaking beach.

Treating her fans, Shweta Tiwari shared a series of photos showcasing her style and vacation vibe. She can be seen enjoying her time to the fullest in the images. The actress goes crazy enjoying her day near the seashore. Chilling in cool water, Shweta chose a white bralette top paired with black shorts, giving her cool fashion.

But wait, that’s not all! Shweta styled her look with open hair and black glasses. The bright smile on her face showcases her joy. With the breathtaking backdrop of huge mountains and blue water, Shweta looked like a fairytale girl. Walking through the sandy land and clear water, the actress had a great time. The ageless beauty treated herself to some refreshing drinks to cope with the sunny weather. Indeed, Shweta is having a chilling time. Take inspiration from the diva to enjoy this summer.