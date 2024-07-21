Shweta Tiwari Radiates Freshness In White Co-Ord Set And Open Hairs, See Photos!

Shweta Tiwari, the beloved Aparajita from Zee TV’s hit show Main Hoon Aparajita, continues to charm her audience with her acting skills and impeccable fashion sense. Whether she’s in a chic Western outfit or a timeless traditional ensemble, Shweta always makes a statement. Recently, she showcased her fashion versatility with a stunning Western look. Check out the photos below!

Shweta Tiwari’s Co-Ord Set-

Taking to her Instagram post, Shweta Tiwari flaunts her graceful look in a western fit; the co-ord set includes a plain white inner with flared half-sleeves with a blue floral embroidered crop jacket and pairs with a high-waisted pleated straight flare skirt with a matching embroidered border on the hemline. The simplicity of the white color enhances the outfit’s versatility, making it suitable for various occasions. The design of the co-ord set is minimalistic yet stylish, focusing on clean lines and a flattering fit. This approach highlights Shweta’s toned figure and exudes a fresh and modern vibe.

Shweta Tiwari’s Hairstyle And Makeup-

Shweta styles her hair in a side-partition open in soft, natural waves. This relaxed and flowing hairstyle complements the freshness of her outfit, adding to the overall light and airy feel of her look. Her makeup is fresh and dewy, emphasizing a natural glow. The look includes a subtle base, lightly defined eyes, and a soft neutral lip, enhancing her features without overshadowing the outfit’s simplicity. The actress accessories her look with big gold ear hoops, a ring, and a bracelet to compliment her look. In the photos, Shweta Tiwari flaunts her poolside glam as she poses in a western look with mesmerizing expressions.

