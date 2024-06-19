Shweta Tiwari Redefines Grace In Stunning Floral Kurta Set, Checkout Photos!

Shweta Tiwari is renowned for her portrayal of Prerna Sharma in “Kasautii Zindagii Kay” and is one of the top actresses in the television industry. She is currently receiving acclaim for her role in Rohit Shetty’s series Indian Police Force. Shweta frequently keeps her fans updated on her work through Instagram. Not only is she known for her acting skills, but she also has a great sense of fashion. Today, Shweta has captured her fans’ attention with her latest traditional look on Instagram. Check out the photos below!

Shweta Tiwari’s Ethnic Look-

Taking to her Instagram post, Shweta Tiwari captured our attention as she wore a stunning kurta set by Satya Paul, a clothing brand. The outfit includes a dark blue with red floral printed round neckline, ¾ length flared side-cuts kurta with matching flared palazzo pants, and she completes her outfit with the see-through duo-shade dupatta. Though simple, the rich color of the outfit attracts attention instantly. Shweta loves to slay with her glam wherever she goes, and this one is no exception.

Shweta Tiwari’s Hairstyle And Makeup-

Shweta Tiwari’s preference for simplicity is evident in her hairstyle. She left her hair open with a side partition, adding a touch of grace. The statement gold long earrings and kada she wore were the perfect accessories to complement her outfit. Her makeup, featuring pale eyeshadow and creamy lips, added to her overall allure. Throughout the photos, Shweta Tiwari’s charm radiates with every pose.

On the work front, Shweta Tiwari will star in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming movie Singham Again, which is scheduled for release on November 1, 2024.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.