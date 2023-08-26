ADVERTISEMENT
Shweta Tiwari rings with style in black power suit, watch

Shweta opted for a stylish black blazer that she elegantly layered over a body-skimming camisole, creating a look that epitomizes sophistication and class. Completing her power-packed outfit were matching black pants that added a touch of panache.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
26 Aug,2023 04:15:15
Shweta Tiwari, the renowned actress, exudes sheer boss vibes in her latest fashion statement. The actress recently turned heads in a stylish black pantsuit, showcasing her unmistakable flair for fashion.

Shweta’s makeup choice was nothing short of daring, featuring bold and smudgy eyes that exuded confidence. She accentuated her look with perfectly filled-in eyebrows and a subtle pink lip colour, adding a touch of glamour to her overall appearance.

Posing with grace and swag, the diva effortlessly radiated goals for her admirers. Sharing her striking photoshoot video, Shweta credited the talented team behind the scenes, including the photographers Deepak Das and Kakali Das, stylist Ananya Arora, and makeup artist Jitin Rathore. The photoshoot took place at the vibrant location of Backstage Mumbai, with a concept brought to life by The Bolt PR. Shweta Tiwari’s stylish black pantsuit is a showdown to her fashion-forward sensibilities, proving once again that she’s not just an actress but a style icon who knows how to own the spotlight.

Check out the video-

What are your views on this stylish video photoshoot? Let us know in the comments below.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

