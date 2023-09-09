Television | Celebrities

Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen participate in video game competition, check out winner

Anushka Sen, excited about their gaming escapade, took to her Instagram handle to share a candid snapshot of herself with Siddharth Nigam. Scroll below to know who the winner is

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
09 Sep,2023 19:30:11
Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen participate in video game competition, check out winner 850134

In a recent friendly video game competition, popular Indian actors Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen battled it out in an intense gaming session. The two celebrities, known for their impressive on-screen performances, decided to unwind and have some gaming fun.

Anushka Sen, excited about their gaming escapade, took to her Instagram handle to share a candid snapshot of herself with Siddharth Nigam. In her caption, she affectionately referred to him as “Siddy Boy” and included a video game emoji to signify their gaming adventure. The photo hinted at a great time spent gaming together.

The excitement didn’t end there, as Siddharth Nigam, known for his role as Aladdin, shared Anushka Sen’s picture on his Instagram stories with a surprising twist. He declared Anushka Sen as the ‘winner’ of their gaming showdown, revealing that she emerged victorious in their gaming duel. It seems Anushka Sen’s gaming skills were on point as she triumphed over her fellow actor.

Check out-

Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen participate in video game competition, check out winner 850135

Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen participate in video game competition, check out winner 850136

Siddharth Nigam’s Work Front

Siddharth Nigam has carved a prominent place for himself in the Indian television industry with his impressive acting skills. He gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Aladdin in the television series “Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga.” His charismatic performance and chemistry with co-stars garnered him a massive fan following.

Apart from “Aladdin,” Siddharth has also showcased his talent in other popular TV shows like “Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat,” where he played the young Ashoka. His dedication to his roles and ability to bring characters to life on the small screen have earned him critical acclaim and applause from viewers.

Anushka Sen’s Work Front

Anushka Sen is another young talent who has made a significant impact on Indian television. She gained prominence for her role as Meher in the television series “Baal Veer.” Anushka’s portrayal of the lead character in the fantasy show earned her admiration from young viewers and established her as a promising actress in the industry.

In addition to “Baal Veer,” Anushka Sen has explored various roles in shows like “Jhansi Ki Rani” and “Internet Wala Love.” Her versatility as an actress and ability to adapt to diverse characters have been commendable. Anushka’s growing presence in the world of Indian television has made her a favourite among fans of all ages.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Anushka Sen Flaunts 'Gym Gurl' Vibes In Mirror Selfie, Fan Lovestruck 849525
Anushka Sen Flaunts ‘Gym Gurl’ Vibes In Mirror Selfie, Fan Lovestruck
Inside Anushka Sen’s delectable dine time: Dumplings, sushi and more 849196
Inside Anushka Sen’s delectable dine time: Dumplings, sushi and more
Jai Shree Krishna! Siddharth Nigam Celebrates Krishna Janmashtami 849222
Jai Shree Krishna! Siddharth Nigam Celebrates Krishna Janmashtami
Anushka Sen takes an all-America stroll in blue bralette and ripped denim jeans, take cues 848722
Anushka Sen takes an all-America stroll in blue bralette and ripped denim jeans, take cues
Anushka Sen VS Avneet Kaur: Whose Retro Chundari Chap Saree Look Is Making Hearts Flutter? 847711
Anushka Sen VS Avneet Kaur: Whose Retro Chundari Chap Saree Look Is Making Hearts Flutter?
Anushka Sen Can't Get Over The Vacation Vibe Says, 'Living Life One Moment At A Time' 848267
Anushka Sen Can’t Get Over The Vacation Vibe Says, ‘Living Life One Moment At A Time’

Latest Stories

Birthday boy Akshay Kumar seeks blessing at Mahakaleshwar temple with son Aarav and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan 850125
Birthday boy Akshay Kumar seeks blessing at Mahakaleshwar temple with son Aarav and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan
Ridhi Dogra Talks About Being Sceptical Playing Old To Shah Rukh Khan In Jawan 850121
Ridhi Dogra Talks About Being Sceptical Playing Old To Shah Rukh Khan In Jawan
The teaser of Pooja Entertainment's Rescue Thriller Mission Raniganj receiving love from all across! Garners 40+ Million views in just 24 hours! 850120
The teaser of Pooja Entertainment’s Rescue Thriller Mission Raniganj receiving love from all across! Garners 40+ Million views in just 24 hours!
Brahmastra 2 Update: Ayan Mukherji Confirms About Sequel Being In Progress, Read Details Here 850118
Brahmastra 2 Update: Ayan Mukherji Confirms About Sequel Being In Progress, Read Details Here
Pushpa Impossible spoiler: Dipti learns heartbreaking news about her pregnancy 850117
Pushpa Impossible spoiler: Dipti learns heartbreaking news about her pregnancy
Wagle Ki Duniya spoiler: Vandana faces her first Chemotherapy Session 850113
Wagle Ki Duniya spoiler: Vandana faces her first chemotherapy session
Read Latest News