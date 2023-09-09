Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen participate in video game competition, check out winner

In a recent friendly video game competition, popular Indian actors Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen battled it out in an intense gaming session. The two celebrities, known for their impressive on-screen performances, decided to unwind and have some gaming fun.

Anushka Sen, excited about their gaming escapade, took to her Instagram handle to share a candid snapshot of herself with Siddharth Nigam. In her caption, she affectionately referred to him as “Siddy Boy” and included a video game emoji to signify their gaming adventure. The photo hinted at a great time spent gaming together.

The excitement didn’t end there, as Siddharth Nigam, known for his role as Aladdin, shared Anushka Sen’s picture on his Instagram stories with a surprising twist. He declared Anushka Sen as the ‘winner’ of their gaming showdown, revealing that she emerged victorious in their gaming duel. It seems Anushka Sen’s gaming skills were on point as she triumphed over her fellow actor.

Siddharth Nigam’s Work Front

Siddharth Nigam has carved a prominent place for himself in the Indian television industry with his impressive acting skills. He gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Aladdin in the television series “Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga.” His charismatic performance and chemistry with co-stars garnered him a massive fan following.

Apart from “Aladdin,” Siddharth has also showcased his talent in other popular TV shows like “Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat,” where he played the young Ashoka. His dedication to his roles and ability to bring characters to life on the small screen have earned him critical acclaim and applause from viewers.

Anushka Sen’s Work Front

Anushka Sen is another young talent who has made a significant impact on Indian television. She gained prominence for her role as Meher in the television series “Baal Veer.” Anushka’s portrayal of the lead character in the fantasy show earned her admiration from young viewers and established her as a promising actress in the industry.

In addition to “Baal Veer,” Anushka Sen has explored various roles in shows like “Jhansi Ki Rani” and “Internet Wala Love.” Her versatility as an actress and ability to adapt to diverse characters have been commendable. Anushka’s growing presence in the world of Indian television has made her a favourite among fans of all ages.