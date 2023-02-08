Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen are two of the most entertaining and loved personalities that we have in the Hindi TV industry. The two of them are extremely active and engaging with their fans and that’s why, come what may, anything and everything from their end on social media wins over hearts of one and all in literally fraction of seconds. One common thing between both Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen has to be the fact that both of them started their respective careers in the industry as child artistes and since then, both of them have grown immensely in their professional space. Each and every time Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen share new content on social media, fans love it and fall in love for real.

So, to tell you all a little bit about their latest social media posts ladies and gentlemen, what do we get to see happening at their end folks? Well, right now, the handsome hunk Siddharth Nigam is seen dancing to the tunes of a popular song titled ‘Main Khiladi’ from Selfiee and on the other hand, Anushka Sen is seen giving her fans a serious glimpse into her special lifestyle and well, seeing the same, we are all totally in love with her. Well, do you all want to check it out? See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and supremely entertaining, right ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant and wonderful in the true sens of the term, right folks?