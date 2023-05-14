ADVERTISEMENT
Siddharth Nigam ups his swag saying ‘all eyes on me’, Avneet Kaur asserts ‘a person…’

Siddharth Nigam took to his Instagram to share swagger picture, on the other hand, Avneet Kaur looks gorgeous in her stunning photoshoot series. Check out pictures below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
14 May,2023 08:50:26
The popular television actors Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur are keeping us hooked to their Instagram profiles where we can see the stars all stunning in their street styles. Check out below, as we decode their OOTD.

Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur’s latest post

Siddharth Nigam took to his Instagram handle to share a swagger hot look. The actor can be seen wearing a stylish white sleeveless t-shirt. The actor completed the look with his messy hairdo and stubble beard. As he got clicked he flaunted his chiselled biceps in the pictures, and wrote, “all eyes on me”

Check out-

Avneet Kaur on the other hand shared a set of photoshoot pictures, where we can see her all gorgeous in her cheeky casual wear. The diva completed the look with bold makeup, open hair and black shades. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Fashion is a trend. Whereas style lives within a person.”

Siddharth Nigam-Avneet Kaur relationship

Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur have shared a close bond and friendship throughout their journey in the entertainment industry. The two talented actors have worked together in the television show “Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga,” where they portrayed the beloved characters of Aladdin and Princess Yasmine, respectively.

Their on-screen chemistry and camaraderie have been widely appreciated by fans, leading to speculations about their off-screen relationship. However, Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur have consistently maintained that they are good friends and colleagues.

Both Siddharth and Avneet have often expressed their admiration and respect for each other in interviews and social media posts. They have shared pictures and videos together, showcasing their strong bond and camaraderie.

While rumors and speculations about their relationship continue to circulate, Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur have chosen to focus on their respective careers and maintain a friendly professional equation.

Read Latest News