Sneak Peek: Jennifer Winget’s Poses with Reem Shaikh and New Cast Members of ‘Raisinghani vs Raisinghani’ Show

Jennifer Winget and Reem Shaikh, two powerhouses of talent in the Indian television industry, are known for their off-screen camaraderie. Their charisma and talent have endeared them to audiences, and today, they are seen posing with the new cast members of ‘Raisinghani vs Raisinghani’ show. Check out the pictures of the new cast below.

Jennifer Winget, Reem Shaikh, and New Cast Members Appearance Below-

Taking to the Instagram story, Jennifer Winget looked stunning in a white shirt tucked in a parrot green flared high-waisted pants. She rounded off her look with a side-parted straight hairstyle, minimal makeup with peach lips, and an accessories outfit with silver ear hoops, a brown watch, and a belt.

On the other hand, Reem Shaikh looks amazing in a white elastic bust fitted with a balloon full-sleeve crop top paired with light blue jeans. She finished her look with a middle-parted straight look, simple makeup with pink glossy lips, and an accessories outfit with a gold necklace, white earrings, and white stilettos.

In the first picture, Jennifer Winget poses with Reem Shaikh and Eklavya Sood, showcasing their bright smiles. In the second picture, Jennifer and Reem Shaikh pose with the second new cast member, Bhawana Aneja. In the last picture, Reem Shaikh shares a cute posing picture with Jennifer Winget, sporting a cute smile and pink hearts.

About Raisinghani vs Raisinghani Show

Raisinghani vs. Raisinghani is a drama series directed by Aniruddha Rajderkar. Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi, and Reem Shaikh star in the show, which Sobo Films Holding P. Ltd produces. It is currently streaming on Sony LIV at 8 p.m.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.