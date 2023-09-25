Television | Celebrities

Steal the show in bodycon mini dresses like Mouni Roy and Shehnaaz Gill [Photos]

We're diving into the sizzling world of bodycon dresses, as seen on the fabulous Mouni Roy and the vivacious Shehnaaz Gill.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
25 Sep,2023 09:15:57
Fashionistas, get ready to unleash your inner diva! We’re diving into the sizzling world of bodycon dresses, as seen on the fabulous Mouni Roy and the vivacious Shehnaaz Gill. These Bollywood stunners have set the red carpet ablaze, and now it’s your turn to steal their spotlight. Let’s roll up our sleeves and give their iconic looks a personalized twist that screams ‘you.’

Shehnaaz Gill’s Metallic Elegance

First up, Shehnaaz Gill’s metallic magic! Picture yourself in a silver-blue metallic bodycon dress with a sultry halter neck and chic black stripes. It’s all about blending sophistication with a playful edge, and you’re the artist here.

Customize your makeup to match your skin tone and mood. Experiment with that metallic blue eyeshadow – dial up the drama or keep it subtle, it’s your canvas. Eyelash extensions? Sure, but make them YOUR style. As for lips, pink was Shehnaaz’s pick, but choose a shade that complements your vibe.

Ponytail? Sleek and chic! But if you’re more of a free-flowing locks kind of person, go for it. Confidence is the key, darling.

Those blue beaded earstuds – cute, right? But let your personality shine with ear bling that screams ‘you.’

Mouni Roy’s Fringe Fantasy

Now, let’s step into Mouni Roy’s mesmerizing monochromatic world. She rocked an off-shoulder black fringe bodycon mini dress sprinkled with glitters, and it’s your chance to make it even more enchanting.

Adding the personal flair

Make that makeup YOUR magic. Adjust the eyeshadow and lipstick shades to match your style and skin tone. Whether you prefer smoldering smokey eyes or a more natural look, own it. Mouni’s wavy locks are a head-turner, but if your hair is different, don’t sweat it. Adapt the hairstyle to your hair’s length and texture, and make it YOUR statement.

Mouni ditched the accessories, but you don’t have to! Add your personal touch with jewelry – a necklace, bracelet, or rings that resonate with your unique style.

Fashion is your canvas, and these looks are your masterpieces. Personalize them, add your unique flair, and confidently strut your stuff at any event or occasion. Remember, it’s not just about what you wear; it’s about how you wear it and how it makes you feel. So, go ahead, darlings, and unleash your inner fashionista!

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

