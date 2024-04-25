Style Wars: Aditi Bhatia or Palak Purswani: Which TV Diva Nailed the Bralette Look Better?

Aditi Bhatia and Palak Purswani are known for their impeccable style and fashion-forward looks. They can opt for coordinated looks that complement each other’s outfits or choose contrasting ensembles to highlight their unique personalities. Whether attending a fashion event, filming together, or simply hanging out, Aditi and Palak’s fashion appearances will surely turn heads and inspire their fans with their style and confidence. Today, the diva came together for the fashion battle of bralettes. Take a look below.

Aditi Bhatia and Palak Purswani’s Fashion Appearance-

Aditi Bhatia in Black Bralette

Aditi looks stunning in a black halter bralette with a deep V-neckline, showcasing her toned arms and shoulders. The halter neckline accentuates her neckline and collarbones, adding a allure to her look. The knot-tied detail adds a playful and flirtatious element to the ensemble, enhancing its chic vibe. Paired with white high-waisted shorts, the bralette creates a striking contrast and a fresh, summery look. The high-waisted silhouette of the shorts elongates her legs and accentuates her waist, creating a flattering and balanced silhouette.

Aditi’s hair is styled in a side-parted, loose, bouncy waves hairstyle. Her makeup features a fresh and glowing complexion, soft eyeshadow highlighting pink tinted cheeks and pink lip color, enhancing her natural beauty and complements her look with black shaded sunglasses.

Palak Purswani in Red Bralette

Palak stuns in a vibrant red halter-neckline top, showcasing her shoulders and neckline with elegance and allure. The halter neckline and sleeveless design keeps the look fresh and summery. The keyhole detail at the front adds a hint of intrigue and allure. Palak complements her top with a matching red bikini and white lace mini skirt, adding a cohesive and coordinated element to her ensemble.

Her hair is fashioned in a wet hairstyle. Her makeup features a fresh and glowing complexion, soft peach eyeshadow, and peach glossy lip color, and she accessories her outfit with a silver and diamond ring, which adds an oomph factor to her look.

Whose bralette look has your vote? Share your view below in the comments section and stay updated on IWMBuzz.com.